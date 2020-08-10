Madusa on Raw Undergound: “Why not Men in speedos?”
Madusa comments on use of female dancers on RAW Underground…
SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women?
Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos? https://t.co/y4L8XbadKN
— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020
Aren’t all the females on AEW dressing like hookers as well? Ha ha, i mean look at every match that Brandi Rhodes is in….She is Chief Branding officer which is a joke in itself lol….but she dresses like a hooker every match she is in….and she is a boss… Brandi Rhodes is basically a pimp. LOL
@Uncle Jasper–The difference is the WWE is saying they’re above this kinda stuff while (I don’t think) AEW is. I remember when WWE went PG while Linda was running for office and TNA went in the opposite direction. WWE’s stance was ‘we don’t do THAT kinda stuff’, as if it was beneath them. Yet it was that kinda stuff they used during the Attitude Era.