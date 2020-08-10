Madusa on Raw Undergound: “Why not Men in speedos?”

Madusa comments on use of female dancers on RAW Underground…

SO? We are bringing back half naked women in the same breath of promoting the evolution and equality of women?

Yes this is entertainment yes this is a skit yes this is acting yes these are wrestlers why resort to women sexually dancing opening a show? Why not Men in speedos? https://t.co/y4L8XbadKN

— Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@Madusa_rocks) August 10, 2020