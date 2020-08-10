Leon Ruff

Real Name: Dartanyon Ruffin

Height: 5’7″

Weight: 157 lbs.

Date of Birth: April 14, 1996

From: Pensacola, Florida

Pro Debut: January 1, 2017

Trained By: WWA4 Wrestling School

Finishing Move: Constant Collapse

Biography

– May 13, 2018, Ruff competed in a 7-Way Scramble for the CZW Wired Title.

– September 8th, The Skulk (Ruff & Adrian Alanis) would challenge The Doom Patrol (Jaka & Chris Dickinson) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– November 10th, Ruff & A.R. Fox would challenge Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– January 18, 2019, The Skulk would defeat 3 other teams to win a Tag Team Scramble at EVOLVE #119.

– February 15th, Ruff would win a 6-Way Scramble at EVOLVE #121.

– March 3rd, Ruff would challenge Jon Davis for the FIP Heritage Title.

– March 22nd, Ruff would compete in a 4-Way for the FEST Wrestling Title.

– May 26th, Ruff would compete in a 4-Way for the WHAT Championship.

– June 9th, Ruff would challenge Anthony Henry for the FIP Championship.

– June 29th, Ruff would challenge Austin Theory for the EVOLVE Championship.

– July 13th, Ruff & Fox would defeat The Unwanted (Eddie Kingston & Joe Gacy) for the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles.

– August 24th, Ruff & Fox would defend the titles against The Unwanted (Sean Maluta & Joe Gacy).

– August 25th, Ruff & Fox would retain the titles against Matt Riddle & Curt Stallion.

– October 12th, Ruff & Fox would defend the titles against Austin Theory & Anthony Greene.

– November 9th, Ruff would defeat Matt Sydal at EVOLVE #139.

– December 6th, Ruff & Fox would retain the EVOLVE Tag Team Titles against Andrew Everett & Matt Sydal.

– December 7th, Ruff & Fox would lose the titles to The Besties in the World (Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega).

– March 16, 2020, Ruff would lose to Aleister Black on WWE Main Event.

– March 23rd, Ruff would lose to Aleister Black on WWE Raw.

– April 25th, Ruff would lose to Sheamus on WWE Smackdown.

– April 29th, Ruff would lose to Karrion Kross on WWE NXT.

– May 27th, Ruff would lose to Tommaso Ciampa on WWE NXT.

– June 8th, Ruff & Adrian Alanis would lose to Ever-Rise (Matt Martel & Chase Parker) on WWE 205 Live.

– June 17th, Ruff would lose to Bronson Reed on WWE NXT.

– July 1st, Ruff would lose to Tony Nese on WWE NXT.

– July 2nd, Ruff & Liam Gray would lose to Raul Mendoza & Joaquin Wilde on WWE 205 Live.

– July 21st, Ruff would lose to Drake Maverick on WWE 205 Live.

– July 29th, it had been reported that Ruff had signed a contract with the WWE.

– On October 7, Ruff made his ‘official’ WWE debut, losing to Austin Theory on NXT

– On November 11, Ruff shocked Johnny Gargano to win the NXT North American Title. He would retain the title by DQ against Gargano the following week, before losing it back to Gargano at Takeover: War Games IV