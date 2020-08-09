Xavier Woods Wants a interpromotional Match With Kenny Omega

While Speaking on The Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Xavier Woods opened up about His rivalry with AEW Star Kenny Omega and how he hopes to have a singles encounter inside Of The Ring with Omega one day.

“Kenny Omega has been on my YouTube show before and so have the Young Bucks,” Woods recalled. “We have been able to do a Street Fighter Tournament together with a wrestling spin on it of course with the contract signing and cutting promos on each other beforehand.

Using video games as a conduit we have been able to do something no one else has been able to do. That rivalry is still going strong today and I’m pretty sure it will never end. I would love to do some sort of interpromotional match with him one day.

The goal is to destroy boundaries. Do things that we aren’t supposed to be doing because people would really enjoy it. Given the right circumstances, I do think it could happen, but we’ll see.