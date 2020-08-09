Jericho responds to criticism for Fozzy’s performance in North Dakota

Chris Jericho called out for doing Fozzy concerts with fans not wearing masks & Not Obeying The Social Distance Rule

A photo has surfaced on social media of Chris Jericho performing at a Fozzy concert in Minot, ND on Saturday night. Fans on Twitter have criticized the concerts due to the photo showing a moshpit with a lack of social distancing and people not wearing masks.

Almost all of Fozzy’s tour dates that had been scheduled for the summer were postponed due to Covid-19. However, Jericho noted during his weekly Saturday night live stream that several August tour dates were not cancelled due to low Covid-19 numbers and thus the band was allowed to proceed.

Jericho also noted the following:

“The venues are either outside, or they are half capacity. We are sold out tonight in Minot with I think 50% capacity, last night we were sold out in Sioux Falls, SD with 35% capacity. We hand out masks at the door, the temperature checks. We stay on the bus all day, the Fozzy crew and camp have been tested.”

Fozzy is playing another show today at the Iron Horse Saloon in Sturgis, SD. The annual Sturgis bike rally is currently taking place in the town which has been criticized due to the large amount of people not practicing social distancing and not wearing masks.

It’s believed that as many as 250,000 bikers are at the event