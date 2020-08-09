Goldberg Calls Roman Reigns a joke

Earlier this year Reigns took a shot at Goldberg when he referenced his pre-match routine and said that head butting a door is “next level stupid.”

Goldberg recently addressed Roman’s comments during an interview for the American Monster Productions YouTube channel, and he immediately called The Big Dog a joke.

“Roman… you’re a joke, first of all. Second of all, when he ragged on me about headbutting the doors and stuff, you know… I never really explained my whole thought process on that.”

“For you guys to get the character that you got, I had to do certain things. Well, one of them was headbutt the door. Right? And that may, on the outside, look like a stupid move, but as I mentioned, we all weigh the positives and negatives, so it’s very positive to make it as violent as humanly possible, and as real as humanly possible, and all the negative is you lose a little blood and hey, man, you get another concussion and cut a week off your life.”