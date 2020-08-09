AJ Styles: “It’s great to be the champ”

“It’s great to be the champ. It also sucks to carry that belt all the time with you because you have to take it out at security, and then the next thing you know everybody wants to see it and they want to try it on. I had this one guy, I think I may have been in England when I had a match as IWGP Champion, the New Japan Champion, and they literally unloaded everything in my bag because I had the belt in it. And then, when they realized what it was, this guy’s like, ‘Hey, can I take it out?’ I’m like, ‘No, you just made me wait thirty minutes to take everything out of my bag and look at the belt when you could have just looked at the belt.’ So I’m like, ‘Put that back in my bag!’ I was mad, man.”

source: Wrestling Inc.