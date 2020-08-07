Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE

Aug 7, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE, but cannot confirm he has actually signed the new deal.

All Elite Wrestling made a strong offer, which equaled WWE’s per-match offer, but the money wouldn’t equate due to amount of matches WWE plans to have Rey Mysterio compete in.

The deal is reportedly longer than his initial 18-month deal with the company, but not as long as typical contracts WWE tries to lock talent in, which is 5-years.

7 Responses

  1. art123guy says:
    August 7, 2020 at 1:09 pm

    So he’ll be wrestling with an eye patch from now on? Oh, wait! He’ll come out with both eyes, but one will be a glass eye.

  2. John says:
    August 7, 2020 at 1:39 pm

    Family comes first, he was looking out for his son. AEW was dumb for not foreseeing that

  3. Breen says:
    August 7, 2020 at 3:23 pm

    Or maybe Rey was smart enough to realize that in 2 years the newness of AEW will have worn off and people will realize how goofy AEW is.

  4. art123guy says:
    August 7, 2020 at 3:27 pm

    @John–“Family comes first, he was LOOKing out for his son. AEW was dumb for not foreSEEing that” hahahaha!

  5. What? says:
    August 7, 2020 at 11:57 pm

    @John: Yeah, they didn’t really have a vision for Mysterio’s career. They don’t have any perception of the depths people will go to for family. Sorry for piggybacking like this, but I’m a pretty big fan of puns myself. The cornea, the better.

  6. Avanell Leamon says:
    August 8, 2020 at 1:11 pm

    He didn’t loose his eye. It is all part of the story line. so hard to believe some of the stuff they come up with and people actually believe it is real.

  7. art123guy says:
    August 8, 2020 at 2:36 pm

    @Avanell Leamon–sarcasm: the use of irony to mock or convey contempt

