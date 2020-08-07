Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE

Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE, but cannot confirm he has actually signed the new deal.

All Elite Wrestling made a strong offer, which equaled WWE’s per-match offer, but the money wouldn’t equate due to amount of matches WWE plans to have Rey Mysterio compete in.

The deal is reportedly longer than his initial 18-month deal with the company, but not as long as typical contracts WWE tries to lock talent in, which is 5-years.

(photo credit: WWE)