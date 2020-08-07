Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE
Rey Mysterio is staying with WWE, but cannot confirm he has actually signed the new deal.
All Elite Wrestling made a strong offer, which equaled WWE’s per-match offer, but the money wouldn’t equate due to amount of matches WWE plans to have Rey Mysterio compete in.
The deal is reportedly longer than his initial 18-month deal with the company, but not as long as typical contracts WWE tries to lock talent in, which is 5-years.
(photo credit: WWE)
So he’ll be wrestling with an eye patch from now on? Oh, wait! He’ll come out with both eyes, but one will be a glass eye.
Family comes first, he was looking out for his son. AEW was dumb for not foreseeing that
Or maybe Rey was smart enough to realize that in 2 years the newness of AEW will have worn off and people will realize how goofy AEW is.
@John–“Family comes first, he was LOOKing out for his son. AEW was dumb for not foreSEEing that” hahahaha!
@John: Yeah, they didn’t really have a vision for Mysterio’s career. They don’t have any perception of the depths people will go to for family. Sorry for piggybacking like this, but I’m a pretty big fan of puns myself. The cornea, the better.
He didn’t loose his eye. It is all part of the story line. so hard to believe some of the stuff they come up with and people actually believe it is real.
@Avanell Leamon–sarcasm: the use of irony to mock or convey contempt