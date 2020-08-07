Daniel Bryan wants match vs The Rock as payback for Moana song

On Twitter, Daniel Bryan remarked that he would love to have a match against The Rock just because of the many times his daughter Birdie made him listen to the song “You’re Welcome” from the Moana movie.

“And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day,” Bryan wrote, tagging Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in the tweet.

Replying to the tweet, Johnson joked that he can already see the writing on the wall “from miles away” that he’d be jobbing again in the spirit of being a girl dad. Johnson congratulated Bryan on the new arrival and said that they’re thrilled for him him and Brie and the whole family.

Oh, and regarding that dream wrestling match?

“Let’s do it,” The Rock replied.

Book it, Vince!