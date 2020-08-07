Cena Says WWE RAW Underground is an Opportunity for WWE Talent

In an interview with Newsweek, John Cena discussed WWE’s new RAW Underground concept, describing it as an “opportunity” for performers to define.

On RAW Underground being an opportunity for performers to define it: “[RAW Underground] is an opportunity. I think any paradigm shift, any big announcement, anything in that world that is ever-changing, constantly-pivoting, there is always a search for growth. It’s an opportunity, that’s exactly what it is. So, I think it needs a little bit of time to find itself. And in all things if it lacks creative definition from the top, I really hope performers embrace the unknown and they define it.”

On how Steve Austin is an example of making something out of an opportunity: “A great example of that is Steve Austin. Steve Austin wasn’t told to be Steve Austin, but he was given a chance to speak and Stone Cold Steve Austin came out of that, and then the power of the WWE sent this dude’s personality out to everybody. That’s where we get one if not the greatest WWE superstars of all time in Stone Cold Steve Austin. So I see a lot of opportunities like that. You have this newer thing not a lot of people know what all of it is and that is the absolute best for anyone that is going to be in front of the camera because they can define it and they can take advantage of the opportunity.”