8/7/20 WWE 205 Live Results

The opening credits roll. Drew Gulak and Vic Joseph are on commentary from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

1. Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) defeated Marquis Carter and Mikey Spandex

Footage of Legado Del Fantasma attacking Breezango from this past Wednesday’s NXT is shown. Santos Escobar says they explain why lucha libre is important and why it is an art. He says unfortunately, people like Breezango exist. He says they play dress up and mocked lucha libre at The Great American Bash. They beat down Breezango again, and Escobar calls out Isaiah Scott. He says if Scott says his name again, this will be his future.

2. Danny Burch (w/Oney Lorcan) defeated Tony Nese

-During the match, Ariya Daivari returned to 205 Live and attacked Lorcan at ringside.