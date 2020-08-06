“Marvelous” Mitch Ryder passes away at 48

Mitch Ryder was a rare breed that could work an old school style but still thrive while working with a younger generation in front of a contemporary crowd. His passion was evident and he was a pleasure to watch.

This really sucks Mitch Ryder was one of the people that taught me so much his promos backstage at IWA midsouth old school calling it on the fly I’ll never forget him telling me if ya late get some oil on ya hands tell em your truck broke down better late then not showing up https://t.co/GZtxTmukyv

RIP to "Marvelous" Mitch Ryder. Anytime I get to share a ring with @LuchadorLD I do a little tribute to Mitch. He used to take the time to run seminars with all of the CHIKARA talent before the shows because he wanted to help everyone get better. https://t.co/GS81cQw0rw

Mitch Ryder was one of a kind. I spent a few short years around him & have a lifetime of stories. He was always good to me and an absolute PLEASURE to watch in his element.

You know how Falcon Arrow = HE DID THE DEAL… That came from Mitch. Rest In Peace, friend 💜💕

