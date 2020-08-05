Renee Young on The Rock Buying the XFL
Renee Young tweeted about The Rock buying the XFL.
“Soooooo @TheRock bought the @xfl2020?!?! Leave it to this man to keep making 💩 happen during a pandemic! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻Should I DM my headshot and resume to become a sideline reporter?”
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) August 3, 2020