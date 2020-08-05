Ethan Page Says The North Versus the Good Brothers Is the Match He Wants Most

Show: Wrestling Epicenter

Guest: Ethan Page

Date: 08/05/20

Your Host: james Walsh

When we last spoke to Ethan Page, he was just stepping out from the shadow of Matt Sydal as his understudy and was going into Ultimate X at Impact’s Homecoming at the now demolished Asylum in Nashville, TN. Fast forward a year and a half and Ethan Page’s Impact run has completely changed direction. Forging a team with his friend “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander as the North, Ethan Page was one half of the longest reigning tag teams in Impact Wrestling company history. But, that came to an abrupt hault when the Motor City Machine Guns came back into town.

In this exclusive interview, hear Ethan Page discuss the Machine Guns loss, his reign at the top, his recent social media exchange with The Rock, and all things Impact Wrestling including the North’s rematch with the Motor City Machine Guns at Impact Wrestling Emergence later this month on AXS TV.