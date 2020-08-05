CM Punk on RAW Underground: “I absolutely loved it”

Wrestling Inc reports that during yesterday’s Summerslam 1992 watch party, CM Punk spoke about the RAW Underground segments from this past Monday and was actually complimentary of it.

He said: “I absolutely loved it. I want to see Nia Jax in there. They should get more women in there. Let us see some bodies getting broken. The idea that Shane McMahon and all these people would be in the Performance Center for the whole three hours and they cut into what they’re doing in various segments is pretty cool. Three hours of no holds barred fights and strippers, that’s all I want to see.”

Booker T added: “As soon as I saw the preview – a shoot-fighting concept and all, bringing the noise – the first person I thought of was CM Punk. I know the money has to be right, but maybe this thing will lure Punk back to WWE.”

Punk joked: “You want me to get that first MMA win, right?”

Renee Young said that she thought the segment looked cool and that she wanted to see Asuka and Liv Morgan take part. Punk then joked that Young should get in there against Bayley.

He said: “Renee, I think you should fight Bayley. This is the end of the world anyway, with the pandemic and everything. This is just going to degenerate into gladiator fights again.”