WWE News and Notes

– Austin Theory is on an “unannounced suspension” from WWE, reports Dave Meltzer.

– Fightful reports WWE is taping one episode of SmackDown and one 205 Live at the Performance Center today.

– WWE has filed for trademarks: Drew Gulak, Pete Dunne, Tony Nese, Jordan Devlin, Dexter Lumis, and “The Hurt Business” for MVP, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley’s wrestling crew.

– Nia Jax was “suspended indefinitely” for her attack on producer Pat Buck.

