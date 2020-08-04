Shane McMahon introduces the Raw Underground “fight club” concept
The Brawl For All concept bombed big time a couple of decades ago in WWE but another concept somewhat similar to that, Raw Underground, made its debut on Raw last night, spearheaded by the returning Shane McMahon.
The Raw Underground concept saw two individuals taking on each other in quick, no holds barred fights in a wrestling ring minus the ropes. Surrounding the ring were fans and dancers in an environment that resembles a fight club atmosphere.
During the broadcast, the WWE Performance Center was having power issues and then five masked “assailants” were shown setting the WWE PC generator on fire.
After being teased during the first two hours, Raw Underground finally came alive in the third hour of the show, an hour which is typically the downfall of the program viewership-wise. A few fights took place, but perhaps the bigger news was that the faction of MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shetlon Benjamin – otherwise known as The Hurt Business – took over. An impressed Shane McMahon invited The Hurt Business back to Raw Underground anytime they wanted.
What’s the first rule of fight club obviously you missed the meeting
The Rock will pay $20 million for the fight thingy.
Horrible
Pretty much everyone on social media caught on that this is nothing but an updated version of the failed Brawl For All. If they care so little about the third hour they are going to put this crap on during it, why not just axe the third hour?
No one tunes into WWE for stuff like this anyway. It did catch my interest in the end when the Hurt Business got involved, but I just question how long this presentation can go like this in it’s current state. RAW itself has been highly entertaining this year. If WWE wants to add some variety in the third hour, perhaps they should consider going for pro wrestling fans rather than the mma crowd.
If WWE went back to being about over-the-top hosses, and protecting kayfabe (on social media, interview circuits, etc.) it would go back to being unique. WWE’s biggest issue is trying to please audiences that are into completely different forms of entertainment. On a single episode WWE may expect their audience to suspend belief about the heel/face dynamic, then follow that up with a in ring segment where everyone on the roster breaks kayfabe to applaud the company’s philanthropic efforts, then you have people “shoot” on their rival for not letting past opponents go over. All this does is upset people. WWE need to decide what they want and go for it.
You don’t see basketball players playing in stilts to get pole vaulting fans to watch. Actually, that would be kinda cool.