8/3/20 WWE Raw Viewership

Monday Night Raw drew an average of 1,714,000 viewers this week, up 98,000 viewers from last week’s broadcast. This was the best number for the show since the June 29 broadcast.

The first hour drew a total of 1,710,000 viewers, then grew to 1,824,000 viewers for the second hour, before dropping off to 1,610,000 viewers in the third and final hour.

Raw was #4, #5, and #6 in the top 50 cable chart among the 18-49 demographic and #22 in overall viewership for the night on cable.

Last week’s episode: 1,616,000 viewers

(Ratings credit: Showbuzzdaily.com)

