Shane McMahon’s announcement…
Shane McMahon has just introduced #RAWUnderground on #WWERAW as two talents grapple in a ring with no ropes behind him. pic.twitter.com/a88Ogb6Oz6
— Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) August 4, 2020
Love the idea of a ring with no ropes with an underground vibe. It reminds me of WUW in Japan.
Awful.
Brawl for All lite?
The first rule of Raw Underground is you don’t talk about Raw Underground.
Honestly, I didn’t hate it like I thought I would lol. If they’re just going to use these as quick little segments for guys and girls to look strong on TV for a couple of minutes (instead of yet another squash match), I can tolerate it.
I also did appreciate the slow-burn approach to storytelling they’re using for the inevitable match between those two dancers (strippers?) who bumped into each other.
Didn’t the WCW try something similar shortly before it shut down? I seem to recall Jerry Flynn, Tank Abbott, etc. being a big part of that under Russo’s booking. Backstage fight club type stuff, back when it was relevant.