Shane McMahon’s announcement…

Aug 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

6 Responses

  1. James says:
    August 3, 2020 at 9:54 pm

    Love the idea of a ring with no ropes with an underground vibe. It reminds me of WUW in Japan.

  2. DirtbagFreitas says:
    August 3, 2020 at 11:01 pm

    Awful.

  3. Paul Andrew says:
    August 3, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    Brawl for All lite?

  4. What? says:
    August 4, 2020 at 12:34 am

    The first rule of Raw Underground is you don’t talk about Raw Underground.

  5. aag44 says:
    August 4, 2020 at 1:08 am

    Honestly, I didn’t hate it like I thought I would lol. If they’re just going to use these as quick little segments for guys and girls to look strong on TV for a couple of minutes (instead of yet another squash match), I can tolerate it.

    I also did appreciate the slow-burn approach to storytelling they’re using for the inevitable match between those two dancers (strippers?) who bumped into each other.

  6. art123guy says:
    August 4, 2020 at 7:33 am

    Didn’t the WCW try something similar shortly before it shut down? I seem to recall Jerry Flynn, Tank Abbott, etc. being a big part of that under Russo’s booking. Backstage fight club type stuff, back when it was relevant.

