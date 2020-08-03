Notes on the Bella Twins, Bayley and Sonya

And how about that tag team!! I can’t believe Brie & I had boys less than 24 hours apart! Honestly only us! lol And that I beat her. As you can imagine everyone said it was my baby & mines competitive side that kicked in! I can’t wait for our Bellas Boys to grow up together!💙💙N — Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) August 3, 2020

Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 31.

The announcement came after her sister Brie revealed that her second child, a boy as well, was born on August 1.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” a post on Nikki’s Instagram said. Nikki was scheduled to give birth a few days after her sister but it looks like she beat her to the punch.

Nikki’s desire to become a mother was a topic on several seasons of Total Divas and Total Bellas, with her relationship with John Cena breaking down because of the subject.