Notes on the Bella Twins, Bayley and Sonya

Aug 3, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Nikki Bella and her partner Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on July 31.

The announcement came after her sister Brie revealed that her second child, a boy as well, was born on August 1.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” a post on Nikki’s Instagram said. Nikki was scheduled to give birth a few days after her sister but it looks like she beat her to the punch.

Nikki’s desire to become a mother was a topic on several seasons of Total Divas and Total Bellas, with her relationship with John Cena breaking down because of the subject.

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Gisele Shaw

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal