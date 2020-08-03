Match announced for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Cup Tournament

The AEW Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament kicks off tonight on the company’s YouTube channel at 7PM ET.

The tournament will feature 16 female competitors who will form eight tag teams. Each wrestler will random draw a color and the matching colors will become a team.

Four of the eight teams have been announced including Nayla Rose and Ariane Andrew, Allie and Brandi Rhodes, Ivelisse and Diamante, and Taynara Conti and Anna Jay.

No other information related to the tournament or the broadcasts have been released.

