Chris Jericho files a trademark for “DemoGod”

Jericho filed a trademark for “DemoGod” on July 27th. Here’s what the application states:

“Bandanas; Hats; Pants; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts. Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”