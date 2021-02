A few Raw Tidbits

– WWE.com teasing that a new faction is arriving tonight on RAW…

https://t.co/wNpELtByip has learned that a new faction is arriving on #WWERaw tonight. What does this alliance have in store for the red brand? https://t.co/q4qevMklVZ — WWE (@WWE) August 3, 2020

– PWinsider reports that Ric Flair is backstage at Raw and likely to appear on tonight’s show.

reminder: We will have have live coverage of tonight’s RAW, starting at 8PM ET. Join us and the conversation!