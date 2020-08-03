8/3/20 AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament: The Deadly Draw Results

The opening credits roll for the AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament, which is called The Deadly Draw.

Tony Schiavone and Veda Scott are on commentary from Jacksonville, Florida. Shaul Guerrero is the ring announcer, and she introduces Madusa. She introduces the tournament and says she is excited for the tournament.

Dasha is backstage with Brandi Rhodes and Allie. Rhodes draws a red chip, and Allie somehow does, too, so The Nightmare Sisters will be a team in the tournament. Then, Penelope Ford draws her chip, which is baby blue. Mel walks up with the other baby blue chip.

—

1. AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament: The Deadly Draw – First Round Match

The Nightmare Sisters (Allie and Brandi Rhodes) defeated Mel and Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian)

—

Footage of Ariane Andrew revealing herself to be Nyla Rose’s partner from thsi past Wednesday’s Dyanmite is show.

Dasha is backstage with Anna Jay. Jay chooses a black chip. Tay Conti walks up with the other black chip.

—

2. AEW Women’s Tag Team Tournament: The Deadly Draw – First Round Match

Anna Jay and Tay Conti defeated Ariane Andrew and Nyla Rose (w/Vickie Guerrero)

-After the match, Rose attacks Andrew and drops her with a clothesline.

—

Alex Marvez interviews The Nightmare Sisters. Brandi says it was a huge win, and she finally realizes she is a huge star, which is exactly what she thought she was. Allie interrupts and says she did pretty good, too. Brandi says they are the top team and the team to beat.

Marvez then interviews Jay and Conti. Conti says they are the most dangerous team in the tournament. Marvez tries to ask Jay about The Dark Order, but she says she is only going to talk about the tournament.

—

The next two quarterfinal matches will air next Monday at 7 Eastern, 6 Central on AEW’s YouTube channel.