Former NXT star Taynara Conti to be part of AEW’s Deadly Draw women’s tournament

During his weekly Saturday Night Special YouTube broadcast, Chris Jericho revealed that former NXT star Taynara Conti will be part of the Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament.

The 25-year-old Brazilian spent two-and-a-half years in NXT, participating in the 2018 Mae Young Classic tournament and even appeared in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal that year. She was let go from the promotion in April after WWE made several cuts due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jericho said that Conti will be teaming up with Anna Jay in the tournament. Apart from Nayla Rose and Ariane Andrew, two other teams were also announced by Jericho, including Allie and Brandi Rhodes, and Ivelisse and Diamante.

The tournament kicks off tomorrow night at 7PM on AEW’s YouTube channel.