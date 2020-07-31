WWE Network subscribers count and data for Q2 2020

The WWE Network streaming service had an average of 1.66 million paid subscribers for Q2 2020, a decline of 1.5% compared to the same period last year. The good news is that by the end of the quarter, paid subscribers increased to 1.69 million, an increase of 6% to mark the first quarterly increase in subs since Q4 2018.

The Network, along with pay-per-view revenue, generated a total of $49.4 million for Q2 2020, a dip from the $51.8 million in the same period of last year.

During the quarter, WWE produced more than 600 hours of content for its television, streaming and digital platforms. Digital video views increased 10% to a record 9.9 billion and hours consumed increased 15% to a record 374 million.

Consumption includes videos viewed on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, WWE.com, WWE App, and the Free Version of WWE Network.