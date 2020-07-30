Dexter Lumis qualifies for NXT North American ladder title match

Dexter Lumis became the second NXT star to qualify for the ladder match for the NXT North American title after yesterday he defeated Finn Balor and Timothy Thatcher in a triple threat match.

Lumis won the match when he locked Thatcher in the Lumis Silence chokehold and Thatcher passed out while he applied a leg lock on Finn Balor.

Lumis now joins Bronson Reed in the ladder match at NXT Takeover: XXX, set to take place next month on the eve of SummerSlam. Next Wednesday’s qualifying match will see Damien Priest vs Ridge Holland vs Oney Lorcan.