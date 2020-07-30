Deonna Purrazzo breaks down in tears when asked what it means to win the IMPACT Knockouts Title

Deonna Purrazzo was interviewed by Madison Rayne and was asked what it means to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship.

That means everything to me, right? That is what I wanted to do and you’re going to make me emotional. I’ve been holding it all day! That’s what I wanted to do for the little girl that wanted to be a wrestler. Come into a company and change the game completely and to put myself on the… I don’t want to cry because I just got my make-up done. To put my name on that list with you, with Awesome Kong, with Gail (Kim), this company has seen me grow from that 19-year-old, completely shy, didn’t think I was capable or knew what I was getting into girl to the woman here today. I think for me to put my name on that list with all of you guys and establish a legacy here? It’s come full circle, my entire life has come full circle tonight and more than a championship, more than playing mind games it’s like, this is for me. And it’s been a long journey. Yeah, it means everything to me!

