And the winners of the half-year WWE People’s Choice Bumpy Awards are…

The cast of The Bump announced the People’s Choice Bumpy Awards for the half year during yesterday’s episode, crowning winners in five different categories.

The Tag Team of the Half-Year went to Sasha Banks and Bayley to no surprise. Other nominees included The Street Profits, The New Day, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, and NXT’s Imperium.

Edge vs Randy Orton won the In-Ring Match of the Half-Year for their match at Backlash which carried The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever tagline. Other nominees included Charlotte Flair vs Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 36, Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 36, Daniel Bryan vs AJ Styles for the Intercontinental title on Smackdown, and the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match.

The Cinematic Match of the Half-Year went to the boneyard match, with AJ Styles and Undertaker getting the award. Other matches included the Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, the combined men’s and women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano from NXT titled One Final Beat, and The Viking Profits vs Ninjas from Backlash.

AJ Styles and The Undertaker won another category, the Rivalry of the Half-Year. Their rivalry culminated at WrestleMania 36 with the boneyard match. The other nominees included Mandy Rose vs Sonya Deville, Drew McIntyre vs Brock Lesnar, Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler, and Tommaso Ciampa vs Johnny Gargano.

And for the big one, Drew McIntyre won the Superstar of the Half-Year. The Scotsman won the Royal Rumble and the WWE title at WrestleMania from Brock Lesnar. Other nominees for this category included Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Charlotte Flair, Otis, Bayley, Asuka, Io Shirai, Braun Strowman, and Becky Lynch.

