WWE captures Kairi Sane’s final moments before saying goodbye

WWE has an almost four-minute video of Kairi Sane’s final moments in WWE, filmed on Monday, July 20 where she wrestled her final match against Bayley. That day, WWE also taped this week’s episode of Raw where Sane was attacked backstage by Bayley in what would be her final segment on WWE television.

Following her match against Bayley, Sane is shown shaking hands with Samoa Joe, Tom Phillips, and Byron Saxton at ringside and then stood in the corner outside the ring with her hands together as she took her final moments before returning backstage.

“Time flies so fast. I had so many opportunities. I became the Mae Young Classic champion, NXT Women’s champion, and WWE Women’s Tag Team champion. I am so happy. I am the happiest woman,” Sane said while being interviewed backstage after her final match.

Asuka said that she had been lonely on the main roster until Kairi was called up. “I was so lonely before you joined me. So you saved me so much,” Asuka said as the two cried. “I’m serious. I’m going to miss you.”

Shinsuke Nakamura and Akira Tozawa also filmed messages for Sane, saying they will miss her.

It was an amazing experience for me. I will never forget this time. Thank you for cheering for me. I really, really appreciate it,” Sane continued as she covered her face from crying.

When asked what’s next for her, Sane responded, “I’m a pirate, so never stop voyage, right? So I’m going to next voyage. Buon Voyage!”

Kairi is then shown exiting the Performance Center for the last time. “See you soon! Ahoy!”

Meanwhile, Triple H also tweeted about Sane saying, “A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!) Proud of Kairi Same’s growth as a performer and her time spent with NXT & WWE.”