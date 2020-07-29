“Why do we need two double champions?”

On her Twitch stream Ember Moon had this to say about Sasha and Bayley’s recent push:

“Why do we need two double champions? Is SummerSlam going to be like low-key Evolution with Sasha and Bayley wrestling for their singles titles and also for the tag titles? Is that a thing? Are we just reliving Triple H [& Steve Austin, Two Man Power Trip] from 2001? Sasha & Bayley have done a great job with a limited roster, but there are too many people sitting at home to tie up all the titles with two people. I was kinda upset — the match was superb — I don’t like the fact that knowing, it was Kairi’s last [appearance], I don’t know if that’s the way you go. I feel you make it more of a threat than just Kairi getting beat up backstage. I think you have Bayley beat-up Kairi and then have her with a forklift about to drop some cinder blocks. [Asuka] had [Sasha] in the Asuka Lock, all she had to do was sit back. It makes more sense if Kairi is in more of a life or death situation versus her getting thrown into stuff and stomped. I get we’re supposed to be angry, and kudos to them for making us angry. No one wanted Asuka to lose, everyone wanted NXT Asuka back and having an undefeated streak. That’s what WWE does. I fell for the ploy of ‘I’m angry because I saw my friend Asuka lose the title in a crappy way.’ Are we gonna have Sasha just lose the title to Lacey Evans or transfer Naomi over? They’re building to SummerSlam, right? As a fan, I feel like I got ripped because once again, I don’t get Bayley vs. Sasha.”