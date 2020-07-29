Video: AEW Commentator Excalibur using the N word in older promos
AEW commentator Excalibur is receiving a lot of online heat from the fans as multiple videos of him using the the N-word have re-surfaced. These videos are about fifteen years old…
Off with his mask! Then with his head!!!
Too many but hurt snowflakes it’s 15 years old who cares quit complaining about the past
Surely there’s a statute of limitations on someone’s past verbal mistakes.
Yeah I mean you forgave Jerry Lawler for beating on multiple women (He’s a POS in my opinion) so everyone can get over this. It was in the past.
So, that British staple gun dude was suspended for rape indictments, but came back fine and dandy. Then Sammy was suspended, had his pay taken away, and was sent to sensitivity counseling for making a bad “rape” joke that happened years ago. And now the commentator used a colloquial racial term that’s common street slang (also years ago) that’s been debated about by far smarter and far more meaningful people than internet trolls and wrestling are for the last 50 years, and he’s gonna be what? Fired? Made to pay a large fine? Take racial insensitivity classes? Ignored by his peers because they don’t want to also get in trouble? Have to apologize to ‘insert random black wrestler name’s here’ as a show of being sorry? This world is utter s***…
It’s probably Hulk Hogan under the mask.
Don’t tell Linda – she is banned for life.
Not that I care either way, but yeah… he DID use the slang term that ends in the letter “A” in promos. But, if you watched the videos, he literally dropped the actual N-word, AND while he was talking to a black wrestler that was in the ring. Awkward to be doing that in wrestling at all, in my opinion, but again…. I don’t really care either way. The guy can still do his job for all I care.