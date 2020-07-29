News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE NXT

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode will take place from the campus of Full Sail University as the road to “Takeover: XXX” continues.

The main event of tonight’s show will feature Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher and Dexter Lumis competing for a spot in the Ladder Match for the vacant NXT North American Title at Takeover.

The following has been announced for tonight’s show:

* Finn Balor vs. Dexter Lumis vs. Timothy Thatcher with the winner earning a spot in the Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title at “Takeover: XXX”

* NXT Champion Keith Lee addresses Karrion Kross

* Mercedes Martinez vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* Roderick Strong vs. Johnny Gargano

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s show and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

