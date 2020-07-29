Gallows on Impact: “It’s a creative liberty that we’ve never had before”

“It’s a creative liberty that we’ve never had before because Impact is fully on board with promoting Talk’nShopAMania. They’re fully on board with co-promoting my Lariato Pro shows which will be available on the Impact Plus app which has every PPV in Impact history and all kinds of bonus content and independent stuff. It’s a good challenge for me especially when the world opens back up to beef up these shows that I’ve been running for years. I deliver a good product there because it will be available on that streaming app. I think it’s a great time for both brands to grow with each other. It was just a great vibe. Wrestling has gotten fun again, which is exciting.”

source: Wrestling Inc.