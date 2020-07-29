Edge shows off his surgery scar

During WWE The Bump’s “Bumpy Awards,” Edge and Orton won for that Backlash match in the category of “Best In-Ring Match of the 1/2 Year.” Edge showed up via Zoom to accept the award. He was quickly asked about his recovery progress.

Edge showed off his gnarly surgery scar. “So here it is,” he said before providing an update. He can almost bend his arm at this point, so the healing is taking place. He still has a lot of time to work off this injury as he continues to rehab following surgery.