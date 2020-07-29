Another packed episode of Dynamite set for TNT tonight

AEW is presenting another stacked card tonight with five matches already announced.

Two titles will be on the line with TNT champion Cody defending against Warhorse and Kenny Omega and Hangman Page defending their AEW World Tag Team titles against Evil Uno and Stu Grayson of The Dark Order. AEW Women’s champion Hikaru Shida will be in action against Diamante in a non-title match, all five members of The Inner Circle take on Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, Luchasaurus, and Jungle Boy in a 10-man tag match, and Jon Moxley and Darby Allin vs Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. A segment with MJF and his “state of the industry address” will also take place during the show.

Dynamite is coming off one of their biggest wins last week and with MLB returning on TV as competition as well, the company is certainly going all in tonight.