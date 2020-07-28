WWE Championship match announced for Summerslam

Jul 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
View this post on Instagram
#SummerSlam is already 🔥🔥🔥 as @randyorton will challenge @dmcintyrewwe for the #WWEChampionship, and The #StreetProfits will defend the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against @andradalmas & @_garzajr!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT
#SummerSlam is already 🔥🔥🔥 as @randyorton will challenge @dmcintyrewwe for the #WWEChampionship, and The #StreetProfits will defend the #WWERaw #TagTeamTitles against @andradalmas & @_garzajr!
A post shared by WWE (@wwe) on Jul 27, 2020 at 9:00pm PDT
Post Category: News Tags:
Name (required)
Mail (required)
Website