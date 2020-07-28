GLOW performer passes away

Jul 28, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Hollywood posted the following on Facebook:

We lost one of our GLOW sisters today. Beckie Mullen a.k.a. Sally the farmers daughter￼. Sally was my biggest rival and one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever tangled with! ￼She passed away Monday evening of colon cancer. ￼She was 56 years old leaves behind two children. Beckie just became a grandmother.

3 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    July 28, 2020 at 10:14 pm

    Rest in Peace

  2. Buckwheat J Simpleberry says:
    July 29, 2020 at 6:19 am

    R.I.P.
    EVEN AS A KID I NEVER TOOK GLOW SERIOUS, HOWEVER I LATER APPRECIATED WHAT THE ATHLETES WERE ATTEMPTING TO ACCOMPLISH.

    R.I.P. YOUNG LADY

  3. Disgruntled Jobber says:
    July 29, 2020 at 9:01 am

    At least she got to see her grandchild enter the world. Cancer sucks.

