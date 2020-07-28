GLOW performer passes away
Hollywood posted the following on Facebook:
We lost one of our GLOW sisters today. Beckie Mullen a.k.a. Sally the farmers daughter￼. Sally was my biggest rival and one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever tangled with! ￼She passed away Monday evening of colon cancer. ￼She was 56 years old leaves behind two children. Beckie just became a grandmother.
Rest in Peace
R.I.P.
EVEN AS A KID I NEVER TOOK GLOW SERIOUS, HOWEVER I LATER APPRECIATED WHAT THE ATHLETES WERE ATTEMPTING TO ACCOMPLISH.
R.I.P. YOUNG LADY
At least she got to see her grandchild enter the world. Cancer sucks.