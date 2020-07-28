7/28/20 AEW Dark Results

Excalibur and Taz are on commentary for the largest episode of Dark to date, from Jacksonville, Florida.

—

1. FTR defeated The Initiative (Brandon Cutler and Peter Avalon) (w/Leva Bates)

2. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss defeated Michael Nakazawa and Pineapple Pete

3. Abadon defeated Skyler Moore

—

A promo from Shawn Spears airs. He says everyone’s world is safe, so he is confused as to why people are trying to judge him by his past. He says he is coming to his own defense, and says he never meant to hurt anyone. He says his glove is not a weapon, but it is his protector.

—

4. Dark Order (Evil Uno and Stu Grayson) (w/Five, Ten, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver) defeated Shawn Dean and Will Hobbs

5. Scorpio Sky defeated Corey Hollis

6. Penelope Ford (w/Kip Sabian) defeated Kenzie Paige

7. Wardlow defeated Aaron Solon

-After the match, Wardlow continued to attack Solow and drops him with two F-10’s.

8. Best Friends (Chuck Taylor and Trent) defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) (w/Five, Ten, Evil Uno, and Stu Grayson)

-After the match, the Dark Order members at ringside come after Best Friends, but Best Friends escaped the ring.

9. Lance Archer (w/Jake Roberts) defeated Frankie Thomas

10. Orange Cassidy defeated Serpentico

-After the match, Serpentico tried to attack Cassidy, but Cassidy laid him out.

11. Sammy Guevara defeated Fuego Del Sol (w/ Low Rida)

-After the match, Guevara laid Low Rida out with the GTH.

—

A vignette with Matt Hardy and Private Party airs. Hardy says he likes them because they have dreams and aspirations like him. He says he wants to see them be successful and be the most over act in AEW. He says they more over they are, the more over he stays. He says he needs them to win tonight by any means necessary.

—

12. Three-Way Tag Team Match

Santana and Ortiz defeated Private Party (Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen) and SCU (Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian)