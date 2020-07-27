Triple H Comments On If AEW Is Taking Viewers Away From WWE

During an annual shareholders meeting earlier this month, Triple H was asked if AEW is taking some of WWE’s market share in relation to ratings, and he pointed out that WWE has a long track record of success.

“To me, there’s a moment in time when you begin something and it’s very exciting and it’s fresh and there’s some interest in it, certainly. But it’s a big world. We continue to be focused on our product, continue to be focused on the development of our stars and our performers. And as Vince said earlier, we have a very long track record of doing this incredibly successfully for many, many, many years, and we will continue to do so.”