AJ Styles Says He Turned Down Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame Induction & Explains Why

Styles was recently asked about a possible Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame induction while he was on Twitch. He then revealed that a spot in their HOF was already offered to him, but he turned it down.

“It was offered to me but I was working for ROH and NJPW at the time and I said, ‘I’m not doing that.’ I’m not going to a TNA event when I’m working for someone else, I didn’t think it was right, and I was still wrestling.

I always think it’s weird when people are still wrestling and you want to put them in the Hall of Fame…. IMO Wait until they retire. As long as I’m working for WWE, I definitely wouldn’t do it. Not saying I wouldn’t ever, but if I’m working for another company, I’m not doing it.”

Source: Fightful