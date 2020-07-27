Kairi Sane says goodbye

Kairi Sane says farewell as tonight is her last appearance …

I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn’t because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart,

Kairi Sane☺️⚓️ pic.twitter.com/BaH2UBi9wn

— KAIRI SANE (@KairiSaneWWE) July 28, 2020