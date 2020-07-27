Jericho on a possible WWE return: “you can’t stay in the same place forever”

During the most recent episode of his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho talked about a possible WWE return, and indicated that it’s not something he’s interested in right now.

“I loved my time in WWE. I love Vince McMahon. I learnt a lot. I had a lot of fun. But listen, you can’t stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new and the fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company. Like I said, the Demo God thing is real.”