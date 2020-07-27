Jericho on a possible WWE return: “you can’t stay in the same place forever”
During the most recent episode of his Saturday Night Special, Chris Jericho talked about a possible WWE return, and indicated that it’s not something he’s interested in right now.
“I loved my time in WWE. I love Vince McMahon. I learnt a lot. I had a lot of fun. But listen, you can’t stay in the same place forever. You become stagnant if you do and I think you need to push yourself to do something new and the fact that AEW was live without a net when I first showed up and all of us have done such a great job of promoting this brand and promoting this company. Like I said, the Demo God thing is real.”
Leaving and then coming back isn’t the same as staying in one place forever. Especially when he’s done that plenty of times in his career. Does Jericho know how to speak English?