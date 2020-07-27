Chris Jericho to Release Another Book in October

During the latest edition of his ‘Saturday Night Special’ series on Youtube, Chris Jericho revealed that he’s working on a new book that he hopes to release in October of this year, just in time for the 30th anniversary of his debut. The book will recount every match he ever wrestled in his career. Jericho noted that he’s been working on the book with AEW’s Alex Marvez.

This will be his fifth book after A Lion’s Tale: Around the World in Spandex, Undisputed: How to Become the World Champion in 1,372 Easy Steps, The Best in the World: At What I Have No Idea and No Is a Four-Letter Word: How I Failed Spelling but Succeeded in Life.