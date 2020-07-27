Bruce Prichard said there is nothing special about Nick Aldis

Jul 27, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck
Post Category: News Tags: Nick Aldis
Given the T.V. product, Bruce Pritchard needs to keep his mouth shut about people not having an ability to do something.
Personally I’d rather watch a episode of NWA Powerrr over anything WWE does.
Also no one notices but Pritchard was in TNA when it started going to crap and well since he returned to the WWE it has been it’s all time low as well. He is also the guy that refused to push AJ Styles in TNA, so it’s safe to say he doesn’t know what true talent is. I love Nick Aldis and I hope nothing but the best for him.
I’m sorry Brother Love but are you watching the same Nick Aldis that I am? And NWA Powerrr blows away any WWE program
Agree with the others, Bruce Prichard has no clue what he’s talking about. I hated him in TNA when he was the GM or whatever that crappy role was. He acts like he’s some god in the wrestling business when in reality he’s just an overweight ass kisser. He should focus on his own job instead of worrying about other people’s business.
On top of all of that, why would he insult the husband of someone in the company?
