Adam Cole apologizes for his behavior on the Pat McAfee Show

Former NXT champion Adam Cole apologized for his words and actions following an expletive-laden segment on the Pat McAfee Show where he told the host and frequent WWE collaborator to “f*ck off” repeatedly in a heated segment.

McAfee was pressing Cole’s wrong buttons during the appearance and Cole had enough and flipped.

“I’ve had the weekend to think about everything, and it’s still hard to put into words where to begin,” Cole said. “First of all, to anyone that I offended, I apologize. I apologize because I represent a brand that commands respect. Not just because of what we do in the ring, but how we handle ourselves outside the ring.”

Cole acknowledged that even though McAfee kept pushing, he should have kept his composure and acted like a professional.

“I’m embarrassed by my reaction, and I will make sure something like that never happens again. Thanks for the continued support everyone,” Cole added.