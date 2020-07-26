Sasha Banks tweet may have inadvertently spoiled result of her taped title match against Asuka
Did Sasha Banks spoil the result of her title match against Asuka from tomorrow’s Raw?
Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that a tweet Sasha posted yesterday posing with both the WWE Women’s Tag Team and the Raw Women’s titles shows that the Raw Women’s title has the Banks side plates, and not the Asuka ones as before.
Banks has been parading around with the Raw Women’s title ever since her match at Extreme Rules ended even though she did not technically win the title on that day. But Sasha is now getting her rematch tomorrow night on Raw, a match which has already been taped as tomorrow’s Raw was taped this past Monday.
The tweet Sasha posted says, “Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does,” tagging Asuka and also using the hashtags #ScrewYouBecky, #ThankYouVince, #SmackDown, and #RAW.
Accompanying the text was a new photo of Sasha laughing with the Women’s Tag Team title around her waist and the Raw Women’s title with her Legit Boss side plates on her shoulder.
Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does! @WWEAsuka #ScrewYouBecky #ThankYouVince #SmackDown #RAW pic.twitter.com/v5g9L1XTPA
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) July 25, 2020
The women’s championship (over the shoulder) appears to have Asuka’s side plates, whereas the women’s tag title (around the waist) appears to have Sasha’s…
You all’s eyes are better than mine, I can’t tell what’s on the plates. I’ve even enalraged the pic and can’t make out what it is.
Yeah, I can see the green in the side plate, meaning it’s Asuka’s plate. They usually do a title photo shoot quick & I think the side plate takes a week. So if it’s true Bayley & Sasha are the top of the women’s division.
I think the side plates are Sasha’s. It’s hard to see, obviously, but I don’t think Asuka had red side plates. They were only red, as far as I remember, when she won the title after Becky left. Asuka’s plates are usually black and gold, not red. Certainly looks “legit” to me. Doesn’t mean she’s won the strap, though. We shall see.
Motörhead – I’m with you, I think you can clearly make out the dark black fill of the BOSS part of her side plates on the women’s title.
does it really matter
She’s posing for a photo to taunt the champ. She’s could be holding her own personal replica belt.
@mth: I was thinking the same thing, since they’re taping in Orlando (where Sasha lives) and she has easy access to her personal replicas from prior title reigns. Bayley and Sasha have been pretty good at doing stuff to get a rise out of and toy with the internet fans and “insiders.” Like when they won the tag titles earlier this year and took some photos on the floor crying with the belts (to make fun of Ryan Satin’s report).