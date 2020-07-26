Sasha Banks tweet may have inadvertently spoiled result of her taped title match against Asuka

Did Sasha Banks spoil the result of her title match against Asuka from tomorrow’s Raw?

Eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that a tweet Sasha posted yesterday posing with both the WWE Women’s Tag Team and the Raw Women’s titles shows that the Raw Women’s title has the Banks side plates, and not the Asuka ones as before.

Banks has been parading around with the Raw Women’s title ever since her match at Extreme Rules ended even though she did not technically win the title on that day. But Sasha is now getting her rematch tomorrow night on Raw, a match which has already been taped as tomorrow’s Raw was taped this past Monday.

The tweet Sasha posted says, “Getting HANDED a title does not make you a Champion…. taking it does,” tagging Asuka and also using the hashtags #ScrewYouBecky, #ThankYouVince, #SmackDown, and #RAW.

Accompanying the text was a new photo of Sasha laughing with the Women’s Tag Team title around her waist and the Raw Women’s title with her Legit Boss side plates on her shoulder.