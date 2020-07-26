News on Jim Ross and Lio Rush

– During Grilling JR, Jim Ross brought up that AEW stars simply are not listening to the rules. This caused them to nix the idea of a tag rope because they don’t know how to use it.

“The issue is, not everybody listens. They think that some things ‘suck’. We don’t have tag ropes anymore because some of our crew think it’s lame. I think it’s bullsh*t. Heels need rules to break.”

“You need shortcuts to gain an unfair advantage. It’s just common sense, it is basic human instincts. The heels when they get out and wrestle? They cheat. It’s never changed, it’s not going to change.”

“Most of them listen in and are appreciative. I can tell when their eyes go off the topic. If I’m talking to you and you ain’t looking at me in the eye? You ain’t listening. So why should I waste my breath?”

– What is supposedly Lio Rush’s last match took place on Sunday at GCW Homecoming night two.

Rush faced Joey Janela at the show in an outdoor match. Janela picked up the win.

After the match, Janela got a microphone and praised Rush as well as ACH as people who “speak the truth” before giving the mic to Rush. Rush cut a promo and thanked Janela for helping him out throughout his career but before Rush could retire, Janela grabbed the mic and said that he wouldn’t allow it, nor would the people. Rush then thanked everyone, and the question was left hanging over whether Rush had retired.