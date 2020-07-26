“I don’t want to be the same character that was at WWE”

In a recent interview, Vickie Guerrero says she intends to be a different character than what she was in WWE. She said that it’s time for her to reinvent herself in AEW.

“I don’t want to be the same character that was at WWE coming into AEW. It’s time for me to reinvent myself. I have a new roster and as they say, a new playground that’s gonna excite me to interact with the different people on the roster. I think that’s going to have me enjoy this a lot more. I forgot how exciting [it is], and the love I have for inside the ring… It has been a fun ride. I can’t wait for the next time I’m out there”.