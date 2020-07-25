New Japan announces plans to run an outdoor event

During today’s NJPW Sengoku Lord 2020 in Nagoya event, New Japan Pro-wrestling announced during their intermission that they would be holding their first outdoor event in 21 years. The event, named Summer Struggle in Jingu will take place on August 29th, 2020 at Meiji Jingu Stadium, a baseball stadium in Tokyo Japan. This will also be the second outdoor event in NJPW’s 48 year history.

The stadium, which normally can hold well over 30,000 spectators, will likely be run at less than half capacity to comply with the Japanese government’s COVID-19 social distancing restrictions for events, as all recent NJPW events have. Ticket pricing and sales details have yet to be announced. NJPW has stated that the event will be postponed to August 30th if there is rain on the event’s planned date.