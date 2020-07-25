Lio Rush ambushes Joey Janela at GCW ‘Homecoming’
My name is Lio Mother Fucking Rush… and I’m back! https://t.co/vO66Cng9t8 #GCWHomecoming #LioRush #Lio pic.twitter.com/mpavJhqMAP
— Lionel Green (@NotLioRush) July 26, 2020
Lio Rush appeared at the conclusion of Joey Janela’s match against Yoshihiko for the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. Rush came into the ring dressed as one of Yoshihiko’s “handlers” and hit a Spanish Fly on Janela and then took off his mask. Rush and Janela will compete against one another on day two of GCW Homecoming.
Rush would be a great sign for AEW.
What the hell is a DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship???