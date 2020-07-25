Lio Rush ambushes Joey Janela at GCW ‘Homecoming’

Jul 25, 2020 - by Steve Gerweck

Lio Rush appeared at the conclusion of Joey Janela’s match against Yoshihiko for the DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship. Rush came into the ring dressed as one of Yoshihiko’s “handlers” and hit a Spanish Fly on Janela and then took off his mask. Rush and Janela will compete against one another on day two of GCW Homecoming.

2 Responses

  1. Bulldawg says:
    July 26, 2020 at 12:40 am

    Rush would be a great sign for AEW.

  2. Luke says:
    July 26, 2020 at 2:56 am

    What the hell is a DDT Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship???

